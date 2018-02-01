ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri’s top fiscal officer says Governor Greitens proposed budget is “irresponsible.” State Auditor Nicole Galloway says she’s glad lawmakers are refusing the governor’s request in the budget to borrow $250 million to cover a short term budget hole.
“The legislature is essentially writing their own budgets to then submit to the governor to sign. What I would lie to see is that the state’s finances arent balanced on the back of individual working Missourians,”she says.
Galloway says Greitens has expanded a practice that Governor Nixon also did–of borrowing money against expected income tax revenue, which often means the state is late in giving middle income taxpayers their refunds.