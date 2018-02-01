Filed Under:budget, Governor Eric Greitens, irresponsible, Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri’s top fiscal officer says Governor Greitens proposed budget is “irresponsible.” State Auditor Nicole Galloway says she’s glad lawmakers are refusing the governor’s request in the budget to borrow $250 million to cover a short term budget hole.

“The legislature is essentially writing their own budgets to then submit to the governor to sign. What I would lie to see is that the state’s finances arent balanced on the back of individual working Missourians,”she says.

Galloway says Greitens has expanded a practice that Governor Nixon also did–of borrowing money against expected income tax revenue, which often means the state is late in giving middle income taxpayers their refunds.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen