Filed Under:cancer, radiation, West Lake

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – What are the health dangers associated with radioactive contaminants such as those found at the West Lake Landfill site?

Dr. Adetunji Toriola is an epidemiologist at Siteman Cancer Center. He breaks down what effect radiation exposure may have on health:

“Exposure to radiation can cause some cancers, Leukemia is one, thyroid cancer is another one, and bone cancer is another one,” hes says.

Radon exposure, he says, is associated with respiratory diseases such as asthma and bronchitis, as well as lung cancer. Cancer risk associated with radiation, he says, varies depending on the length and proximity of the exposure.

