Jan. 31, 2018; Charlotte , MI, USA; Larry Nassar appears in Judge Janice Cunningham's courtroom with his attorney Matt Newburg during the first day of victim impact statements in Eaton County Circuit Court where Nassar is expected to be sentenced on three counts of sexual assault some time next week. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK

Randall Margraves, the father of three female gymnasts, first asked for 5 minutes alone with disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar. Then he asked just for 1 minute, before running across the Michigan courtroom towards Nassar. He was tackled by police officers before reaching the convicted sexual abuser.

Friday is the third and final sentencing hearing for Nassar, who was sentenced to 175 years in prison in a separate case involving his time with Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics. This case is focused on his time working at an elite Michigan gymnastics club, Twistars.

Margraves was quickly tackled and taken away by bailiffs Friday after lunging at Nassar. Two of his daughters are among the 30-plus victims who gave statements during the three-day hearing. The daughters say their other sister was also abused by Nassar.

The Associated Press reports that it’s unclear if Margraves will face any charges. The prosecutor’s office said Margraves will be detained until an investigation is complete.

The hearing resumed after about 25 minutes. The judge called the the pain and suffering endured by Nassar’s victims “unthinkable,” but also said that families can’t react with physical violence.

