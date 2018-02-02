ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Weakened politically from the ongoing scandal, Missouri Governor Greitens takes to Facebook Live to whip up support for his budget plan. The Governor now admitting that his original blueprint for deep cuts in taxes and spending won’t go unchallenged by the Missouri legislature.

“As we work on this plan here with the legislature, there might be changes. And when those changes come up, we’ll also let you know what those changes are and what they mean for your family… I’m really excited, we’re going to get this done,” he says.

Earlier this week, Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway compared Greitens budget to “a payday loan scheme,” because it includes a request to borrow $250 million to cover a shortterm budget hole. Greitens remains under investigation by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney for the alleged blackmail of a woman he admitted having an affair with, and it’s been reported that the FBI is also investigating that and other matters.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook