ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s back to Square One for investigators looking into the death of 39-year-old Adria Hatten of Alton.
Her body was discovered Tuesday near Horseshoe Lake in the Granite City area, and an autopsy performed yesterday was largely inconclusive concerning a cause of death.
Here’s Captain Mike Dixon with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department on what they’ll do now.
We’re still actively following up on information that was developed during the initial investigation, still looking into it to determine what factors may have led her to that area, if could ever determine that,” he says.
The autopsy did turn up signs of environmental exposure, but nothing that would indicate trauma or violence played a role in Hatten’s death.
Investigators are hoping for more insight when the toxicological tests come back, but that could take several weeks.