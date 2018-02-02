ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez is facing a lawsuit that says he was part of a group that robbed a man outside a strip club in 2014.
The Belleville News-Democrat reports Andrew D’Angelo filed the suit in St. Clair County. He alleges he was at a St. Louis bar on the 4th of July that year when he got into an argument with a group of men, which included Martinez and the late outfielder Oscar Taveras.
D’Angelo left and went to the Penthouse Club, now called Diamond Cabaret. Martinez and his group, the lawsuit says, eventually showed up there, too. The group reportedly jumped D’Angelo outside the club — Martinez is specifically accused of punching D’Angelo in the head and face.
D’Angelo’s attorneys say the attack resulted in a broken back and nearly $100,000 in medical bills. The suit also accuses the company that owns Diamond Cabaret of negligence and liability.
KMOX has left a message with Martinez’s attorneys for comment.