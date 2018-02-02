Filed Under:education, Homecoming, security, threats, Valley Park

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Homecoming activities at Valley Park Schools will take place as scheduled this evening, but with extra security following online threats targeting the district.

They were found Wednesday, and shortly thereafter a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody.

District officials don’t think the threats, which the Post Dispatch says named some students and the Superintendent, were real, but they called in extra police protection yesterday. St. Louis County officers will continue the additional presence today and tonight. Also, teachers are taking additional precautions and Administrators are increasing their visibility.

The FBI has joined the investigation. The case has been turned over to the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s office.

