ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX) – A St. Louis man accused of breaking into police cars to steal guns is behind bars.
St. Louis County Police say 19-year-old Joshua Pollard faces two counts of stealing guns, three counts of property damage, and one count of receiving stolen property.
Pollard is accused of smashing out windows to get into a pair of county squad cars and taking two guns from each.
He’s also accused of breaking into a city police car, intending to take a weapon.
And, a search of his home found a gun reported stolen in St. Charles.
Pollard’s bond is set at $75,000.
Brett Blume