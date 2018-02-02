(freeimages.com)
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If you’re thinking of playing a little hooky Monday — the day after the Super Bowl — you’re definitely not alone.
A study out this week shows that nearly 14 million Americans are considering calling in sick to work Monday.
That’s a lot of lost productivity, so some have been floating the idea of just throwing in the towel and making the Monday after Super Bowl an official holiday.
It’s such a phenomenon that it even has it’s own trending hashtag: #SuperSickMonday.
And believe it or not, it might be an idea that is taking hold.
A recent survey of human resource managers found that more than 7 out of 10 are OK with the holiday idea because 1 in 5 Americans will be staying home anyway.