UNION, Mo. (KMOX) – Details emerged Saturday afternoon on a fatal child abuse case out of Franklin County.
Union Police say 23-year-old Austin Stonebarger of Union is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend’s two-year-old son.
Officers say the child’s body was covered in bruises, and he was not breathing when they arrived at a Henry Drive residence, Saturday morning.
Stonebarger at first told investigators he pushed the boy, causing him to hit his head and get knocked out.
He then admitted to disciplining the child over the previous 24 hours and said he had been using meth while babysitting.
Stonebarger’s bond is set at $500,000.
