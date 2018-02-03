Filed Under:Austin Stonebarger, child abuse, Child abuse death, Franklin county, murder, union, Union Police

UNION, Mo. (KMOX) – Details emerged Saturday afternoon on a fatal child abuse case out of Franklin County.

Union Police say 23-year-old Austin Stonebarger of Union is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend’s two-year-old son.

Officers say the child’s body was covered in bruises, and he was not breathing when they arrived at a Henry Drive residence, Saturday morning.

Stonebarger at first told investigators he pushed the boy, causing him to hit his head and get knocked out.

He then admitted to disciplining the child over the previous 24 hours and said he had been using meth while babysitting.

Stonebarger’s bond is set at $500,000.

Comments
  1. Ajnabiyah says:
    February 3, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    This is disgusting

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen