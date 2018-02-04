Win: A pair of tickets to see the Happy Together Tour 2018 at The Family Arena, on August 18, 2018 at 7:30pm.
Contest Ends: Friday, February 9, 2018
Listen to Charlie Brennan on KMOX Tuesday through Friday and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Happy Together Tour 2018 at The Family Arena, on August 18, 2018 at 7:30pm.
Music fans have been enjoying the hits of the sixties and seventies since the Summer of Love and beyond. They get to relive those moments on the renowned Happy Together Tour 2018, which is going on its 9th consecutive year. This summer, the Happy Together Tour returns with six headline artists who delivered the biggest hits of the era: The Turtles, Chuck Negron, formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, Mark Lindsay, former Lead Singer of Paul Revere & The Raiders, and The Cowsills.
Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, February 9, 2018. Read the official contest rules.