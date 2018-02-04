Filed Under:accident, drunk driver, Missouri Highway Patrol, trooper

BRIDGETON, MO (KMOX)– A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper was injured early Sunday morning, when an alleged drunk driver slammed into the back of his patrol car while he was out on a traffic stop. The impact pushed the trooper’s vehicle into the back of the car he had pulled over.

It happened at about 3:25 a.m. on Interstate 170 near Scudder. The Patrol says the trooper was taken to a hospital with what they’re calling a “minor” leg fracture.

mhp accident 2 4 2 Trooper Injured When Car Hit By Alleged Drunk Driver

No one else was injured, including the alleged drunk driver who was arrested.

The Patrol is not yet releasing the trooper’s name.

