BRIDGETON, MO (KMOX)– A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper was injured early Sunday morning, when an alleged drunk driver slammed into the back of his patrol car while he was out on a traffic stop. The impact pushed the trooper’s vehicle into the back of the car he had pulled over.
It happened at about 3:25 a.m. on Interstate 170 near Scudder. The Patrol says the trooper was taken to a hospital with what they’re calling a “minor” leg fracture.
No one else was injured, including the alleged drunk driver who was arrested.
The Patrol is not yet releasing the trooper’s name.