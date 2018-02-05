Missouri Governor Eric Greitens tells a reporter that all questions have been answered on his affair as he tries to talk about a new state budget during a press conference at the State Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri on January 22, 2018. Greitens, who is under investigation for having an extramartial affair before he became Governor several years ago, took questions from reporters, saying he will not resign over allegations that he threatened to blackmail the woman he had an affair with. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A lawyer in the case says a St. Louis grand jury has subpoenaed the ex-husband of the woman with whom Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens admitted having an affair.
The subpoena calls on the man who recorded his wife saying Greitens had taken a picture of her partially nude, and threatened to spread it around if she talked about the affair.
The governor has denied the allegation of blackmail.
Attorney Albert Watkins says his client, the ex-husband, will appear before the grand jury. And he says they’ve already handed over the recording and subsequent recordings.
The circuit attorney’s office declined to comment.