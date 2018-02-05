Dreamstime
(KMOX) – What was the last CD you purchased? Better yet, when was the last time you bought a CD at Best Buy?
The electronic retail company is saying goodbye to CDs and pulling them from their stores come July.
Billboard reported that Best Buy used to be a major music merchandiser in the U.S, yet CD sales have declined and streaming music is more in demand.
Target is also reportedly threatening to stop carrying CDs.
Best Buy will continue to carry vinyl for the next two years to honor a commitment it made to vendors.