Latest Forecast | Traffic | School Closings
Filed Under:bud not buddy, Grandel theater, Jazz, play

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An award winning children’s book, a legendary jazz musician and a 13-piece jazz band have all come together for the Kennedy Center production of “Bud not Buddy” playing at the Grandel Theater this month.

Metro Theater Company artistic director Julia Flood directs the the play, which is set in the 30s. She says “Bud not Buddy” tells the story of a 10-year-old Flint Michigan orphan who sets out to find his father. His only cue, a flyer from his deceased mother that pictures a jazz band.

“Ultimately he is adopted by this jazz band… but I don’t want to give away the big surprise,” she says.

We won’t give it away but you can check out the production of “Bud not Buddy” through February 25th at the Grandel Theater.

Metro Theater Company brought the production here in partnership with Jazz St. Louis.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen