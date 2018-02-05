ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An award winning children’s book, a legendary jazz musician and a 13-piece jazz band have all come together for the Kennedy Center production of “Bud not Buddy” playing at the Grandel Theater this month.
Metro Theater Company artistic director Julia Flood directs the the play, which is set in the 30s. She says “Bud not Buddy” tells the story of a 10-year-old Flint Michigan orphan who sets out to find his father. His only cue, a flyer from his deceased mother that pictures a jazz band.
“Ultimately he is adopted by this jazz band… but I don’t want to give away the big surprise,” she says.
We won’t give it away but you can check out the production of “Bud not Buddy” through February 25th at the Grandel Theater.
Metro Theater Company brought the production here in partnership with Jazz St. Louis.