ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It was one of the biggest moments of his State of the State address last week.

“I will submit a balanced budget proposal next month,” Rauner said to much applause.

It’s now “next month,” and the work on the budget begins in earnest. The governor’s budget address is set for the 14th. He hopes lawmakers are receptive to his ideas.

“I’ll introduce a balanced budget. It has cuts, but they’re reasonable. I think it’s reasonable, balanced, but it’s also going to show reforms and I’m going to propose we start to roll back down and cut the income tax so there’s more money in families pockets,” he says.

The current income tax rate is 4.95 percent. Rauner says he’d eventually like to lower it to 3 percent.

