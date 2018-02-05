ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Are people who primarily use Instagram for social media instead of Facebook or Twitter generally less stressed out about the news?
That’s what one doctoral candidate at the University of Missouri thinks. TJ Thomson’s study, published in Visual Communication Quarterly, says news stories usually need words and context.
“With visuals, they’re more open to interpretation, so if you see something that’s offensive on Facebook or Twitter, it going to be written and it’s going to be pretty apparent if it’s offensive or not. With visuals, you have to get a little bit more leeway and a little bit more latitude on how it effects you or not,” he says.
Thomson found people are more likely to engage with simple, clean news pictures on Instagram, ones that are representative of the story, but are still friendly to the eye.