ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The investigation into a missing mother of four continues this morning.

The Major Case Squad of St. Louis is now investigating the disappearance of 37-year old Denita Hedden. KMOX previously reported she was last seen leaving her home in Royal Lakes on January 25.

More than fifty people gathered in Gillespie park for a candlelight vigil over the weekend, holding out hope the missing mother of four young children might be found.

Royal Lakes is about 35 miles northeast of St. Louis.

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s office calls this disappearance very suspicious. If you have any information into Denita Hedden’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact police.

