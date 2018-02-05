APOLLO, Pa. (AP) Dog gone. That’s certainly what a Pennsylvania family thought after their dog, Abby, ran away from their home in Apollo, Pennsylvania.
But now Abby is back with Debra Suierveld and her family after 10 years of Abby being on the lam. George Speiring says the black Labrador mix showed up on his front porch in Lower Burrell, 10 miles west of Apollo.
Speiring contacted Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, which discovered the dog’s microchip and was able to contact Suierveld.
What happened in the interim? Someone had taken good care of Abby over the decade she was gone from home. Her new/old owners says Abby is in great health and even remembers the commands that the family taught her.