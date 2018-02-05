ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – On Thursday, Pyeongchang South Korea will join a list of cities that St. Louis has been on since 1904 cities that have hosted the Olympic games. And this morning the St. Louis Sports Commission will unveil a new effort to revive the spirit of the games here.
It’s formed the St. Louis Olympic Legacy Committee, which will be chaired by Michael Loynd. Loynd tells Total Information AM that every other Olympic city he’s visited, has some monument to the games.
“It always frustrated me a little bit that St. Louis never really embraced their Olympic history, to really become fully part of this movement, so we decided to do something about it,” he says.
Loynd says the committee hopes to use the city’s Olympic legacy to enhance the region and attract future Olympic trials and other events. We’ll learn more in a ten o’clock press conference that will include several local Olympians.