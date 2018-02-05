Joel Henderson uses an ice scraper on windows as he begins to clear his car of ice one day after a state-wide ice storm in St. Louis on January 13, 2017. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A big change in the weather could mean icy roads around St. Louis for afternoon rush hour.

The forecast shows light snow, switching over to freezing drizzle late this afternoon and continuing into this evening, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Jim Kramper.

Kramper spoke at a briefing held with the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Accumulation totals are predicted to be about an inch or 2 north of St. Louis, with the St. Louis region seeing about 1/2 inch.

The snow is forecast to change to freezing drizzle between 4 and 5 p.m., so officials are saying if you can get home before then, do so, adding that the weather will have a “significant impact” in terms of afternoon rush hour.

“The biggest concern, this is an icing event,” says MoDOT Maintenance Engineer Bob Becker, “so conditions will change quickly; we want everyone to be aware of that. But my biggest advice is, if you get home, to stay home.”

Orange salt trucks are hitting the roads in preparation.

The storm is not expected to pack much punch overnight, so they say the roads will be ready for morning rush.

