ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The countdown is on to Saturday’s Mardi Gras grand parade in Soulard.

Mardi Gras Inc’s Mack Bradley says this year’s parade theme is a century of shows at the Muny, and he can’t wait to see what the float-makers come up with.

“These crews that build the floats for the Mardi Gras parade, they’re all volunteers, they do this on their own. We certainly couldn’t do it without them,” he says.

The grand parade steps off on Saturday morning at 11. The next event in the Mardi Gras line-up is the Mayor’s ball, which is Friday at 7 p.m.

