ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A 6th grade student goes into cardiac arrest Sunday night while playing basketball.

She’s in the hospital right now but it’s too soon to say what her recovery will look like.

Makenna Jones is 12 years old, a 6th grader at Crystal City Elementary. She’s also the daughter of the school’s Athletic Director. After a recent bout with the flu, Jones collapsed while playing basketball Sunday night, went into cardiac arrest and was taken to the hospital.

She was reportedly diagnosed with Influenza B.

Dozens of people held a prayer vigil for the 12-year-old Monday night at Crystal City High School.

