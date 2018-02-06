Latest Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

CHESTERFIELD (KMOX) — A car crashed through the front windows of Russell’s Café and Bakery on Clayton Rd. near Baxter late Monday. The restaurant closes at 3 p.m. Nobody was hurt.

Owner Russell Ping sent us these photos of the aftermath. He says a suspected drunk driver put their car into reverse instead of drive.

“As of now it looks like we will be closed for a few days. We hope to be re-opened by the weekend,” the restaurant said in a tweet. Russell’s has two other locations, on Macklind in south city and in Fenton.

russells bakery car crash 1 Car Crashes into Chesterfield Restaurant russells bakery car crash 2 Car Crashes into Chesterfield Restaurant russells bakery car crash 3 Car Crashes into Chesterfield Restaurant russells bakery car crash 4 Car Crashes into Chesterfield Restaurant russells bakery car crash 5 Car Crashes into Chesterfield Restaurant

