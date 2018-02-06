ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A possible change to expand MRI coverage for patients with implantable cardiac devices.
Currently, patients with a pacemaker or a defibrillator can not get an MRI due to safety concerns. But now, the devices have improved and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is proposing to allow the practice.
“That will help diagnose many, many patients with different conditions because it will allow MRI to be used,” says SLU Care’s Dr. Ali Mehdirad, an electro-physiologist at SSM Health SLU Hospital.
Mehdirad says a final decision should be made within six months.