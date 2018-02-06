ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An Illinois senator calls President Donald Trump “Cadet Bone Spurs” in response to his comments that Democrats are “treasonous” for not applauding at his State of the Union address last week.
“We don’t live in a dictatorship or a monarchy. I swore an oath—in the military and in the Senate—to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, not to mindlessly cater to the whims of Cadet Bone Spurs and clap when he demands I clap,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth’s tweet reads.
Duckworth was taking a dig at the president for his five draft deferments during the Vietnam War – one because of bone spurs.
Duckworth is a retired lieutenant colonel who served 23 years in the Illinois Army National Guard. She lost her legs and shattered her right arm when her Black Hawk helicopter was shot down in Iraq in 2004.
Duckworth will soon make history as the first U.S. senator to have a baby while serving in the chamber.