ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Fifteen people are suing Harris-Stowe State University for, they claim, discriminating on the basis of race, age and gender, including 13 faculty and two students. They also say university officials retaliate against those who bring allegations.
Attorney Tom Sanfilippo says one of those students is former basketball player Brittany Jackson. Sanfilippo says after Jackson reported that she’d been sexually assaulted by Harris-Stowe’s dean of students, she was kicked off campus and driven by a university security guard to Illinois and left there.
“This was all just retaliatory,” he says.
Sanfilippo notes that eight months ago an appeals court awarded almost $5 million and two years ago a city jury awarded $2.5 million to those who alleged discrimination. A Harris-Stowe spokesperson didn’t return our calls for comment.