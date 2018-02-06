(Kansas City Zoo Facebook page)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The newborn giraffe at the Kansas City Zoo already weighs around 105 pounds and stands around 5 feet tall.
The zoo announced Monday that the calf was born Friday. She has undergone a medical exam and appears to be in good health. A picture on the zoo’s Facebook page shows her standing beside her mother, Lizzie.
The calf is behind the scenes for now. She won’t be on exhibit until the temperatures warm up.
