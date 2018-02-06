ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Hacking is an ever-growing problem, and one reason – there are so many more ways for hackers to gain access. Suzanne Magee of Bandura Systems of St. Louis says think about the fact that your refrigerator, your thermostat and other appliances can be accessed online, so they have their own IP address.
“A bad guy for instance or someone who wants to something malicious can actually hijack those IP addresses of those internet linked devices and the routers, maybe in your home, and then launch attacks against business networks or government or critical infrastructure,” she says.
The answer? Magee says Bandura pioneered ‘threat intelligence gateways’ for the department of defense. It’s now available for businesses and sales are up 400%. To companies who say, “we have a firewall, so we’re protected,” Magee just shakes her head.