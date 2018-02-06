ST. LOUIS (KMOX/News release) – With more snow and ice expected to sweep into the area Tuesday afternoon and continue through the night, the Missouri Department of Transportation is asking motorists to be cautious.
“Slow down and give yourself plenty of braking distance,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT state maintenance engineer, in a news release. “Give our plows room to work and give yourself room to stop.”
MoDOT crews will work through the night, she said.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday for St. Louis city and county.
Snow is expected in the northern portions of the state, with accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Areas around and south of Interstate 44 could receive freezing rain and ice, according to forecasts.
Allmeroth also asked motorists to stay informed of continuously changing road conditions before venturing out. Bridges and overpasses generally experience freezing conditions first.
MoDOT provided the following tips:
- Slow down
- Steer and brake gently
- Accelerate slowly at intersections
- Allow plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead of you
- Stay back 100 feet behind snow plows that may be spreading salt. Do not pass snow plows even when on a multi-lane road.
For the latest road conditions, visit kmox.com/traffic, or find MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at modot.org.
MoDOT also has a toll-free customer service line [1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636)] that is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.