ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Eating bugs – you’ve literally got the stomach for it.
It’s a plentiful food source that is also nutritious, and scientists say it’s safe to go ahead and eat bugs. There’s been some debate in the scientific community about whether humans have the stomach to eat insects. Do we produce the right chemicals in our gut to breakdown their exoskeletons?
Researchers at Rutgers University have determined that yes, humans do produce a stomach enzyme that can break down an insect’s outer shell. They also point out that the exoskeleton becomes a lot easier to chew and digest once the bug is cooked.
But if you prefer extra-crunchy, you’ll have to eat them raw.