Latest Forecast | Traffic | School Closings
Filed Under:bugs, eat, Food, science

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Eating bugs – you’ve literally got the stomach for it.

It’s a plentiful food source that is also nutritious, and scientists say it’s safe to go ahead and eat bugs. There’s been some debate in the scientific community about whether humans have the stomach to eat insects. Do we produce the right chemicals in our gut to breakdown their exoskeletons?

Researchers at Rutgers University have determined that yes, humans do produce a stomach enzyme that can break down an insect’s outer shell. They also point out that the exoskeleton becomes a lot easier to chew and digest once the bug is cooked.

But if you prefer extra-crunchy, you’ll have to eat them raw.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen