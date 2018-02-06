ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The search for a missing Macoupin County woman intensifies today.
It’s what they’re calling a “large scale search and rescue operation”. It will include both land and air searches in and around the Royal Lakes area of Macoupin County.
They’ll be looking for Denita Hedden, the 37-year-old woman who has been missing since leaving her home on January 25th. Her disappearance is considered suspicious.
The major case squad was called in Friday to help find her. The squad says those in the Royal Lakes area should expect to see a lot of emergency vehicles which could delay their commute. It’s asking residents to remain patient and avoid the area.
The search is set to begin at 8 this morning.