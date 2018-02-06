ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A Southern Illinois Univesity-Edwardsville women’s soccer player has been suspended, after being charged with making and selling fake ID’s.
Nineteen-year-old Peyton Roehnelt was escorted off campus after being arrested Friday. The Alton Telegraph reports her arrest came after a police officer in Kansas found a fake ID on one of Roehnelt’s teammates they had pulled over for a DUI. The teammate allegedly told their coach she had gotten it from Roehnelt.
SIUE Police Chief Kevin Schmoll says Roehnelt admits making the driver’s licenses from Kentucky and South Carolina for about a year, and had sold about 30 of them for 50 dollars a piece, or five for 40 bucks. She sold some on campus and some through the mail.
She’s charged with one count each of making and possessing a fraudulent ID card. She’s been released on her own recognizance.