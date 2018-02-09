Wondering what to get your significant other for Valentine’s Day? According to a 1,000-person survey conducted across the country by Offers.com and AskMen, consumers in Missouri chose roses as their top Valentine’s Day gift, followed by chocolates, mens rings, teddy bears, and flower bouquets.

However, keep alcohol and lingerie out of your shopping cart. Missouri shoppers chose these items as their least favorite gifts for Valentine’s Day.

While shopping early can help you snag the best deals, 20% of Missouri consumers say they wait until the week of Valentine’s Day to start shopping for their gifts.

To celebrate the holiday, 20% of Missouri consumers say they will go out to dinner at a restaurant, followed by spending the night in (15%). When it comes to favorite Valentine’s Day treats, Missouri consumers prefer chocolate covered strawberries (41%) and a box of chocolates (39%).

Roses steal the show in Missouri, with 55% of the state choosing roses as their favorite Valentine’s Day flower. But if you want to give a more unique gift this year, consider lilies (15%) or daisies (9%).

The same survey also found that nine out of 10 Americans feel pressure if they’re not in a relationship on Valentine’s Day. However, they are not willing to go out of their way to find a date. Only 7% of respondents would use a dating app to find a date for V-Day.

Another interesting tidbit from the survey was that people are wishy-washy about first dates on Valentine’s Day. Just 53% say a Valentine’s first date is OK.