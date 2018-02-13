By Lisa Payne-Naeger

Artists. They come in all shapes, sizes, and are interested in a myriad of mediums and genres. They think, emote and imagine. They make the world a better place by adorning it with their artistic visions. They are forceful and passionate about their craft. And they live and for the community that spurs their creativity. In St. Louis we love our artists and we love the organizations that support and encourage them. Check out these great artist support systems and maybe join in the fun by partaking in some classes, shopping and creating.

St. Louis Artist’s Guild

12 North Jackson Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63105

(314) 727-6266

www.stlouisartistsguild.org

Ground zero for everything creative in St. Louis is the St. Louis Artist’s Guild. If you’re looking for creative support, you’ll find it here. And if you’re looking to support artists, this is the place to check out too. Since 1886 they’ve been nurturing the creative sprit and providing encouragement for artists all over the region. Begin your creative journey by signing up for classes and workshops. They have classes for every age level and every medium. And when you create your masterpiece, display it at any one of their many exhibits. Or attend the myriad of wonderful exhibits and special events. If you’re into community and artistic fellowship engage in the studio groups. Gather for art, camaraderie and socialization. You’ll love it!

Maker Studios

5200 Delmar Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63108

(314) 367-4527

www.thirddegreeglassfactory.com

Maker Studios is a great place to land for anyone who has a burgeoning passion to create great art. And it doesn’t matter if you are a novice or an expert, there is a spot for everyone there. There is no need to be intimidated by the innovative atmosphere. Maker Studios can supply private instruction or master classes to set you into creative, artistic motion. They have an impressive inventory of equipment at your disposal to support your creative endeavors. Water jets, 3D printers, vinyl cutters, wood lathes and more. And the glass! Create, view, buy or just be amazed. If you’ve ever wanted to master glass as a medium, it’s here for you. Maker Studios has everything you need to live the artist’s life or just support your favorite artist. Jump in and enjoy!

The Luminary

2701 Cherokee St.

St. Louis, MO 63118

(314) 773-1533

www.theluminaryarts.com

In 2007 a wonderful thing happened in St. Louis, for artists, and those who love art, of all kinds. The Luminary was born to support creative ideas, art, activities by those who were born to forge them. The sky is the limit here and the atmosphere is committed to allow the free flow of artistic genius. The Luminary is a home for artists looking to procure studio space for their work. There you’ll find equipment, gallery space, storage and more. Everything you need to build and produce great works. Musicians are embraced here, too. Concert venues at The Luminary are filled with beautiful music to add the charm this contemporary arts organization. If you would like to donate to support all of these creative and artistic endeavors, the Luminary can help you do that too!

The Regional Arts Commission

6128 Delmar Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

(314) 863-6932

www.racstl.org

The Regional Arts Commission is very proud to live, work and play in a world class community that gives strength and voice to creative spirits. They feel supporting the creativity of the people of the region enriches the community as a whole. It’s an everybody wins, situation. And they do it by funding the arts and cultural institutions, helping artists access cultural opportunities, and participate in cultural planning. Through there efforts they provide Community Arts Training and offer opportunities for artists to connect with each other and collaborate on work that enhances the St. Louis Area. Enjoy any number of exhibits that showcase the culmination of St Louis’ creative spirit.

Craft Alliance Center Of Art And Design

6640 Delmar Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63130

(314) 725-1177

www.craftalliance.org

Artists of any age level, who what to work, learn, create, experience the wonder of art and it’s magic must check out the Craft Alliance Center of Art and Design. Their very essence is all about fostering, growing, budding and accomplished artists. Clay, glass, metals, fiber, graphics, wood and 2D are at your fingertips to transform, enjoy or purchase. Take classes and learn about the magic transforming these mediums into treasured pieces of art. Attend exhibitions of great masterpieces. And purchase these treasures for yourself and for others. If purchasing isnt’ our thing, donate. But what ever you do, become part of the community that lives and loves to create.

