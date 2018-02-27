By Tere Scott

Coffee drinkers understand that a great cup of coffee isn’t just about how great it perks you up in the morning, how fast you can grab a to-go cup on your way to work or how good it tastes. Sometimes, coffee provides a richer experience of gathering with friends, keeping you awake to finish that research paper or just a cup that gathers friends for a feeling of community. There is something special about a local coffee shop that makes you feel at home. Take time to visit these best locally owned coffee shops in the area.

Blueprint Coffee

6225 Delmar Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63130

(314) 266-6808

www.blueprintcoffee.com

Experience The Loop district where a trolley once again rides along the streets of a revived St. Louis area. Step into this locally owned coffee house where you will find a coffee bar offering specialty roasters. Enjoy free cupping every Monday at 10 a.m. Accent your cup of responsibly grown coffee with some delicious cafe’ items every morning until early afternoon.

Picasso’s

101 N. Main St.

St. Charles, MO 63301

(636) 925-2911

www.picassoscoffeehouse.com

Like a masterpiece work of art by Picasso, the coffeehouse by the same name presents itself as the place to be for those who consider coffee and gathering to be a work of art in and of itself. Located just up the street from the Art Foundry on historic Main Street overlooking the river, the owners believe in giving back to the community through supporting local charities and art. Sit back and sip on your favorite coffee from micro-roasted to carefully crafted brews. Enjoy live music, donuts, brunch, or just sit in the comfort and soak up the atmosphere.

RISE Coffee House

4180 Manchester Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110

(314) 405-8171

www.risecoffeestl.com

Visit the heart of Webster to give back to the community one sip at a time. This local coffee house was formed with the hope of bettering the area with every coffee sold. Embracing the local area first means being locally owned. The next step is offering sustainably crafted specialty coffees, in-house baked goods, and intricately crafted chef plates.

Comet Coffee

5708 Oakland Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110

(314) 932-7770

www.cometcoffeestl.com

If you get excited when coffee is done right while retaining a piece of St. Louis history in the name and location, this is your place. When you start with an owner with a vision paired with a pastry chef and the support of friends and family, a great coffee house is born. Expect coffee served with perfection in a comfortable environment where the Comet rollercoaster of the Highlands once stood. Sit back, and enjoy your surroundings while sipping on well-made artisan coffee.

Park Avenue Coffee

417 N. 10th St.

St. Louis, MO 63110

(314) 231-5282

www.parkavenuecoffee.com

What a great place to meet new people or sit and savor the aroma and taste of a cup of coffee in quiet. Add a pastry on the side or maybe some gooey butter cake to get a complete local experience. This locally owned shop is staffed with friendly and welcoming faces ready to serve you the best roasted beans in a cup. Enjoy coffees that are all air roasted for the utmost in flavor.

