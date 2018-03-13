By Lisa Payne-Naeger

Next to Mardi gras, St. Patrick’s Day is the biggest party in St. Louis. All of these venues are great places to enjoy the green with the family or for an adult celebration. And parades, while a great highlight of the day, aren’t the only entertainment to be found. Food, drink, entertainment. It’s a day long party. Don’t forget to don the green!

St. Patrick’s Day Parade In Downtown St. Louis

Downtown St. Louis

Market and 20th Streets

www.irishparade.org

Date: March 17, 2018

If you have lived in St. Louis any length of time at all, you know what a blowout the St. Patrick’s Day celebration is, across the region. And there is no bigger parade in the area than the one that takes place in downtown St. Louis at Market and 20th. This year marks the 49th year St. Louisians will celebrate the day. This year’s parade starts at 1:00 p.m. Get there early to get spot along the parade route. While it starts at 20th and Market, all of Market Street and a quick left on Broadway will enjoy the festivities. The day’s festivities don’t end with the parade. Ball Park Village turns into Irish Village. Don’t forget to visit the Irish Clan village, Shamrock Village and Leprechaun Village for food, drink and entertainment to cap off your celebrations.

If you’re a runner you’ll want to head downtown early, 9 a.m. to take part in the 40th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Run. More than 8000 runners participant, traditionally, in the 5 mile run. It’s a great way to see the city, downtown, through midtown. Our run is one of 40 other similar events held across the United States. Admission fee is $32 to $45 depending on how early you register, so don’t delay.

After a fun filled day, join the crowd for dinner. This dinner is open to the public and dress is professional or formal. But don’t forget your green. Call ahead and make a reservation (314) 421-1776. The Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark will set a place for you.

Cottleville St. Patrick’s Day Tradition

Highway N

Downtown Cottleville, MS 63304

www.stpatparade.org

St. Charles County has an entire day of fun filled, family, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations you should experience at least once in your lifetime. The entire town is filled with green, and festivities to mark the day. Start your fun with breakfast. Stop in at the SCC Student Center and pick up and Irish breakfast any time between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. The price is right at $10 for adults and $3 for kids.

Runners are going to want to get warmed up before things liven up in the middle of town. Don’t be shy. You don’t have to be a gold medal athlete to participate. Everyone is welcomed to hit the 7 mile or 2 mile Fun Run route. 8:00 a.m. is race time.

And after you’ve recovered from the run make sure you get a great spot to see the highlight of the day. The Cottleville St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at noon, at Warren Elementary, progresses down Highway N, and ends at Francis Howell Central High School. The rest of the day is a blur of food, drink and fun throughout Cottleville.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade In Dogtown

Tamm Ave.

St. Louis, MS 63139

www.stlhibernians.com

Date: March 17, 2018

Perhaps the biggest party, in town, on St. Patricks Day is the celebration of The Ancient Order of the Hiberians St. Patrick’s Day Parade, in Dogtown. And it has been since 1984. The Dogtown parade is always held on March 17, regardless of the day of the week it falls on, but this year there is a different start time of 10:00 a.m. The parade starts at Tamm and Oakland and ends at Tamm and Manchester. You can get a banner to display along the parade route by Adopting a Barricade and you will be supporting the Ancient Oder of the Hiberians. Don’t miss the Dogtown party. It a great time that comes but once a year.

