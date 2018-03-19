HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Actor, writer and director Terry Gilliam is known for being a funnyman and Monty Python alum.

Some anti #MeToo comments he recently made have no one in Hollywood laughing.

In an interview with Agence France Press the 77-year-old said the #MeToo movement has created “a world of victims.”

While calling embattled producer Harvey Weinstein “a monster” he said he was only exposed because he is “such an a-hole.”

I read it. Terry Gilliam’s comments about Harvey Weinstein are idiotic and dangerous. He wasn’t in those rooms. He doesn’t know how aggressive and violent and terrifying he was. Who is he to say it was some sort of offered deal? He should be ashamed of himself. https://t.co/pLj3V46gwu — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) March 17, 2018

Dismissing the sexual assault and harassment claims made by more than 20 women, Gilliam really stepped in it when he said, “Harvey opened the door for a few people. A night with Harvey, that’s the price you pay.”

Some women did well by accepting his sexual advances, he added. “We’re talking about adults with a lot of ambition.”

He also compared #MeToo to mob rule and said the movement has gotten “silly.”

Twitter literally went berserk.

Terry Gilliam may wanna turn those feelings of fear & uncertainty he’s getting from #metoo/#timesup and realize “Ohh this is how life has been for THEM til now… huh. Wow. Damn.” See? Now it’s empathy. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) March 17, 2018

The Minnesota-born Gilliam also politicized what he called a great irony. Despite the #MeToo movement being a huge success in a variety of ways, “a self-confessed p—y grabber is the president of the US and is just walking around.” He renounced his American citizenship in 2006.

.@Variety This interview turns my stomach. terry gilliam is the last man to admonish a movement that is trying to protect women from abusive men. #MeToo https://t.co/jPnFhfB5GQ — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) March 17, 2018

Barkin got another shot in.

Terry Gilliam, you talk too much. #MeToo — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) March 17, 2018

And she still wasn’t done. Later she tweeted a warning to all women. “My hard won advice: never get into an elevator alone with [Terry Gilliam.]

Terry Gilliam is an ignorant privileged successful white man. Cry me a river. https://t.co/8EO5Ru0W6e — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 16, 2018

Comedienne Elayne Boosler was grossly offended by the idea that the price of fame was worth a night with Harvey Weinstein. We can’t print her reply, but she suggested that just because Terry Gilliam engaged in a sex act with Weinstein, doesn’t mean women should.