Before or after your Easter Sunday church service, celebrate Easter with your family. Find plenty to do for the entire family, from egg hunts to brunch on a riverboat cruise or checking out some classic wheels at the traditional Forest Park Easter car show. There is a family-friendly Easter event for you and your family. Enjoy these best family events for Easter in St. Louis.

Bunny Breakfast

The Magic House

516 S. Kirkwood Road

Kirkwood, MO 63122

(314) 822-8900

www.magichouse.org

Date: Mar. 25, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., and 11:30 a.m.

Start your day off right with a delicious breakfast alongside a very special white, floppy-eared guest. Each guest receives breakfast, a picture with the Easter Bunny and full day admission to The Magic House children’s museum. Enjoy special member and non-member pricing to this special activity. Make your reservation ahead of time, because this is a popular event that fills up fast.

Easter Egg-Citement

Eckert’s Farm

951 S. Green Mount Road

Belleville, IL 6220

(800) 745-0513

www.eckerts.com

Date: Mar. 31, 2018 at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Head out to the country just East of St. Louis, and bring the entire family. Not only will you enjoy egg hunts on the hour, but there are plenty of other activities as well. Hold baby chicks, get your picture taken with the Easter bunny, and take part in face painting. Get in touch with your green thumb side by planting a seed and enjoying a special treat.

Eggstravaganza

The Missouri Botanical Gardens

4344 Shaw Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63110

(314) 577-5100

www.missouribotanicalgardens.org

Date: Mar. 24, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.

Experience all of the nature that spring brings along with a fun and traditional egg hunt. Pet live rabbits, and meet Hopsy. Frolic and scamper through the wildflowers of the garden grounds during a family-friendly hunt for colorful Easter eggs. Egg hunts happen every half hour and are divided into groups of children from age 2 to 12.

Easter Concour d’Elegance

Forest Park

Festival and Parking Plaza on Summit Drive

St. Louis, MO 63112

(314) 367-7275

www.forestparkforever.org

Date: Apr. 1, 2018 8 a.m.

Be part of an St. Louis tradition with this Easter Day car show put on by The Horseless Carriage Club and the St. Louis Street Rod Association. Bring the entire family after church services, and stroll among classic cars. The event is free and open to the public for viewing. Tons of cars will be on display for you to view in the Festival and parking plaza near the Upper Muny parking lot.

Brunch Cruise

Riverboats at the Gateway Arch

50 S. Lenor K. Sullivan Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63102

(314) 335-3425

www.gatewayarch.com

Date: Apr. 1, 2018 at 12:30 p.m.

The St. Louis Gateway Arch offers more than a ride up a tram to the top for amazing views of the city. Riverboats at the Gateway Arch also offers river cruises. On Easter, enjoy a full catered brunch as you and your family cruise up the Mississippi River and enjoy the city’s skyline. Be sure to make your reservation early, because these special event day cruises tend to book up fast.

