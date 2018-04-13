WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump has directed the U.S. military to conduct “precision strikes” in Syria in response to a chemical weapons attack that killed dozens over the weekend.

"Tonight, I ask all Americans to say a prayer for our noble warriors and our allies as they carry out their missions. We pray that god will bring comfort to those suffering in Syria. We pray that god will guide the whole region toward a future of dignity and of peace." pic.twitter.com/I3cw4LfyKq — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 14, 2018

“A combined operation with the armed forces of France and the United Kingdom is now under way,” the president announced Friday night from the White House.

“To Iran and Russia I ask, what kind of nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of innocent men, women and children?” he said. “The nations of the world can be judged by the fiends they keep.”

MORE: Precision strikes to go after Syria's chemical weapons capabilities, @CBSDavidMartin reports. "Now that could be everything from the aircraft that drop chemical weapons to the headquarters that control the forces that drop the chemical weapons." https://t.co/sekJohjdYE pic.twitter.com/EE4lCPzLKq — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 14, 2018

Trump said the U.S. and its allies are prepared for “sustained” response until Syrian government stops use of chemical weapons.