KMOX-AM Contest Rules

Unless otherwise indicated below, KMOX-AM’s general contest rules apply to KMOX-AM contests. For specific terms and conditions applicable to a particular KMOX-AM contest, please see below. You can also view KMOX-AM’s General Contest Rules.

The Marvelous Wonderettes and Cyrano’s Gift Card Contest

(12/26/17 – 12/29/17)

For The Marvelous Wonderettes and Cyrano’s Gift Card contest, enter between 8:30a on December 26, 2017 and 11:00a on December 29, 2017 being the 3rd caller after you hear the on-air solicit for the contest. Up to four (4) winners will be randomly selected, and upon verification, receive two (2) tickets to The Marvelous Wonderettes at The Rep Theatre located at 130 Edgar Road in Webster Groves, Missouri on the campus of Webster University on January 5, 2018 at 8:00p and a $25 gift card to Cyrano’s Café located at 603 E. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves, MO 63119 for a prize valued at $96 courtesy of The Rep Theatre and Cyrano’s Cafe. Otherwise, KMOX-AM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE .

St. Louis Blues Ticket Giveaway

(1/2/18 – 1/5/18)