KMOX Programming Schedule

WEEKDAYS
12:00 AM 3:00 AM Overnight America with Ryan Wrecker
3:00 AM 4:00 AM KMOX Profiles
4:00 AM 5:00 AM America in the Morning
5:00 AM 8:30 AM Total Information AM with Debbie Monterrey, Tom Ackerman & Michael Calhoun
8:30 AM 11:00 AM Charlie Brennan
11:00 AM 2:00 PM Rush Limbaugh
2:00 PM 4:00 PM Mark Reardon
4:00 PM 6:00 PM Total Information PM with Mark Reardon, Carol Daniel & Chris Hrabe
6:00 PM 10:00 PM Dave Sinclair Lincoln and Ford Sports Open Line
10:00 PM 12:00 AM Overnight America with Ryan Wrecker
SATURDAYS
12:00 AM 5:00 AM KMOX Profiles
5:00 AM 8:00 AM Total Information AM Saturday
8:00 AM 10:00 AM St. Louis Composting Garden Hotline with Mike Miller
10:00 AM 11:00 AM Investing Sense
11:00 AM 1:00 PM Helitech Waterproofing Home Improvement Show
1:00 PM 3:00 PM The Truth About Money with Ric Edelman
3:00 PM 5:00 PM Car Pro Show With Jerry Reynolds
5:00 PM 6:00 PM KMOX Profiles
6:00 PM 9:00 PM KMOX Profiles
9:00 PM 12:00 AM Route 66 on KMOX with Johnny Rabbitt
SUNDAYS
12:00 AM 5:00 AM When Radio Was
5:00 AM 6:00 AM CBS Week In Review
6:00 AM 6:30 AM Mormon Tabernacle Choir
6:30 AM 9:30 AM Total Information AM Sunday
9:30 AM 10:00 AM Your Retirement Highway
10:00 AM 12:00 PM Sports on a Sunday Morning
12:00 PM 1:00 PM Nothing Impossible
1:00 PM 3:00 PM At Your Service
3:00 PM 6:00 PM Money Talk/Dollars & Sense
6:00 PM 8:00 PM Wendy’s This Week In Hockey
8:00 PM 9:00 PM Nothing Impossible
9:00 PM 10:00 PM Meet the Press
10:00 PM 12:00 AM Overnight America with Ryan Wrecker

