KMOX Sports Correspondent

KMOX and Gold’s Gym’s search to find the best, undiscovered sports reporting talent in the St. Louis-area is over – the 2017 KMOX Sports Correspondent is Allen Miller!

Allen will receive:

    • Roundtrip airfare for winner and guest from a St Louis, MO area airport to a West Palm Beach, FL area airport
    • Three (3) nights hotel accommodations in the Jupiter, FL area
    • Car rental
    • Two tickets to two spring training games
    • A merchandise package

In his final audition, Allen had to conduct a live interview with Cardinals broadcaster Rick Horton. Watch his video below:

 

 

