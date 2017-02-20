KMOX and Gold’s Gym’s search to find the best, undiscovered sports reporting talent in the St. Louis-area is over – the 2017 KMOX Sports Correspondent is Allen Miller!
Allen will receive:
- Roundtrip airfare for winner and guest from a St Louis, MO area airport to a West Palm Beach, FL area airport
- Three (3) nights hotel accommodations in the Jupiter, FL area
- Car rental
- Two tickets to two spring training games
- A merchandise package
In his final audition, Allen had to conduct a live interview with Cardinals broadcaster Rick Horton. Watch his video below:
Read the official contest rules.
KMOX’s Spring Training Correspondent Contest is sponsored by: