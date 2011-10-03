NHL Power Rankings

Power rankings are updated every Tuesday throughout the NHL season.
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Change
|Comment
|1
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|24-6-2
|
—
|During the current seven-game winning streak, only twice have opponents come within a goal of the Lightning. The team is tops in scoring and second best in preventing goals.
|2
|Nashville Predators
|21-7-4
|
▲ 3
|The Preds won all three games last week, and they were all on the road. Nashville gave up one goal in the process, total, while scoring 13 of their own.
|3
|Vegas Golden Knights
|21-9-2
|
▲ 7
|Twice, the expansion guys have lost three straight. Both times, Vegas has recovered to win six of seven. Something is going right down there in the desert.
|4
|St. Louis Blues
|22-11-2
|
▼ 1
|The Blues had a rough week, losing three of four. Back-to-back, home-and-home games against Winnipeg didn't help, but St. Louis did win the game at home.
|5
|Washington Capitals
|21-12-1
|
▲ 9
|With ten wins in the last 12 games, the Caps are showing the form again which has won them two straight President’s Trophies.
|6
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|20-12-1
|
▲ 1
|With just a 4-4 record this month, the Blue Jackets are hanging steady right now. The schedule for the rest of the month is favorable, until New Year’s Eve when they host the Lightning.
|7
|New Jersey Devils
|18-9-5
|
▲ 12
|The Devils beat the Stars in the first game of a six-game home stretch. New Jersey doesn’t hit the road against until December 30.
|8
|Los Angeles Kings
|20-10-4
|
▼ 6
|The Kings followed up their eight-game win streak with three straight losses last week, all on the road. They have three of five on the road left this month still.
|9
|San Jose Sharks
|17-10-4
|
▼ 1
|The Sharks are 28th in scoring and first in goal prevention. Three of their last five games have gone to overtime, but overall, San Jose has lost four of the last seven.
|10
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|20-13-1
|
▼ 6
|Three straight losses last week has the Leafs twisting in the winter wind right now, with a tough stretch of eight of nine on the road.
|11
|Winnipeg Jets
|19-10-5
|
▼ 5
|The Jets are close to being grounded right now with just two wins in the last seven. They did shut out the Blues on Sunday, however.
|12
|Boston Bruins
|15-10-5
|
▲ 1
|The Bruins have lost two in a row to stunt some momentum they had built up, but four of the next five games are at home.
|13
|New York Rangers
|18-12-3
|
▼ 4
|The Rangers play three of the next four at home before hitting the road for New Year’s weekend. They’re sixth overall in scoring goals this season.
|14
|New York Islanders
|18-12-3
|
▼ 3
|With just two wins in the last seven, the Isles are struggling a bit. But they beat the Kings on Saturday and still have four more at home before hitting the road next.
|15
|Chicago Blackhawks
|17-11-5
|
▼ 3
|After losing five in a row, the Blackhawks have now won five in a row. And now they get six in a row on the road for a reward.
|16
|Minnesota Wild
|17-13-3
|
▼ 1
|Losing on both Saturday and Sunday curtailed some positivity for the Wild, and they have three more games on the road before they can head home for the holidays.
|17
|Dallas Stars
|18-14-2
|
▼ 1
|With five losses in the last seven, the Stars have to be thrilled to be at home for nine of the next 10 games. Only a trip to Minnesota on December 27 keeps Dallas from a full month in the Lone Star state.
|18
|Calgary Flames
|17-14-3
|
▲ 5
|A nice 6-1 win in Vancouver on Sunday salvaged the week for the Flames. Five of the next seven are in Calgary, too.
|19
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|17-14-3
|
▲ 5
|The Pens got some improved goaltending last week, giving up just six goals in three games combined.
|20
|Colorado Avalanche
|15-15-2
|
▼ 2
|The Avs dropped two of three last week, but losing to Washington on the road and Tampa Bay at home is no disgrace.
|21
|Philadelphia Flyers
|14-11-7
|
▼ 4
|The Flyers lost ten straight recently and have rebounded nicely with six wins. They have two more games at home before hitting the road for four straight.
|22
|Carolina Hurricanes
|14-11-7
|
—
|Three straight wins last week, including one by shootout and one in overtime, were a nice way to recover from four consecutive defeats.
|23
|Anaheim Ducks
|14-11-8
|
▼ 3
|Their last four losses have all come in overtime or via the shootout. That gives the Ducks a seven-game point streak, but wins still matter.
|24
|Vancouver Canucks
|15-15-4
|
▼ 3
|One OT win in the last six games is all the Canucks have to show for the last two weeks’ effort. That’s a downer.
|25
|Montreal Canadiens
|14-15-4
|
▲ 1
|The Habs have followed up a five-game win streak by losing four of five. They still have six straight on the road to close out December. Ouch.
|26
|Edmonton Oilers
|14-17-2
|
▲ 1
|The Oilers have alternated wins and losses this month. That’s progress, in comparison to the start of the season.
|27
|Detroit Red Wings
|12-13-7
|
▲ 1
|The Wings beat Toronto on Friday in Motown, but that’s just the team’s second win since November 17. Five losses have come in OT during that time period.
|28
|Ottawa Senators
|11-13-7
|
▲ 1
|With two wins last week, the Sens are 3-10-2 in their last 15 games. It’s hard to win when almost every team on your schedule is playing better than you at the moment.
|29
|Florida Panthers
|12-16-5
|
▼ 4
|Three straight losses last week, all on the road, kept the Panthers down, and they have one more road game (Arizona) before returning home through the New Year.
|30
|Buffalo Sabres
|8-18-7
|
▲ 1
|The Sabres have three overtime losses in their last five games overall, with just a 3-2 win over Ottawa in the middle. Overall, Buffalo is 1-7 in OT/SO games this season.
|31
|Arizona Coyotes
|7-23-5
|
▼ 1
|The Coyotes seemed to have righted the ship a bit, but with six straight defeats now, the team is right back where it started the season.
