- 2013 NLCS Game 4NLCS - St Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers
- 2013 NLCS Game 4NLCS - St Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles DodgersLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 15: Daniel Descalso #33 of the St. Louis Cardinals turns a double play as A.J. Ellis #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is out at second base in the fourth inning in Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
- 2013 NLCS Game 4NLCS - St Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles DodgersLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 15: Lance Lynn #31 of the St. Louis Cardinals is given high fives in the dugout after being taken out of the game in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
- 2013 NLCS Game 4NLCS - St Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles DodgersLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 15: Shane Robinson #43 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates with Matt Holliday #7 after Robinson hits a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
- 2013 NLCS Game 4NLCS - St Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles DodgersLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 15: Nick Punto #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is picked off at second base by Pete Kozma #38 of the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning in Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
- 2013 NLCS Game 4NLCS - St Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles DodgersLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 15: Trevor Rosenthal #26 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates with Yadier Molina #4 after the Cardinals defeat the Dodgers 4-2 in Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
- 2013 NLCS Game 4NLCS - St Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles DodgersLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 15: Matt Carpenter #13 of the St. Louis Cardinals tags out Andre Ethier #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers and throws the ball to first for the double play in the ninth inning in Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
- 2013 NLCS Game 4NLCS - St Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles DodgersLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 15: Carlos Beltran #3 of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cardinals celebrate the 4-2 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
- 2013 NLCS Game 4NLCS - St Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles DodgersLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 15: Hanley Ramirez #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts as he is at bat in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals in Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
- 2013 NLCS Game 4NLCS - St Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles DodgersLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 15: Matt Holliday #7 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a two-run home run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
- 2013 NLCS Game 4NLCS - St Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles DodgersLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 15: Yasiel Puig #66 of the Los Angeles Dodgers jumps as he gets ready to hit in the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals in Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
- 2013 NLCS Game 4NLCS - St Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles DodgersLOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 15: PGA golfer Rickie Fowler watches batting practice before Game Four of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
