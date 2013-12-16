Top Spots To See New Year’s Eve Fireworks In St. Louis

New Year’s will be a very special event in 2014, as the city of St. Louis gets ready to celebrate her 250th birthday. Join the party as the night sky lights up with fireworks to ring in the New Year. You can choose to join one of the alcohol-free First Night Art Festivals or watch the sky for the festivities from other area locations.

First Night

Grand Center

3526 Washington Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63103

(314) 289-1500

www.grandcenter.org The best place to view fireworks in the city, without a doubt, will be from the festival grounds. Admission to First Night is just $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and your admission button gets you into dozens of concerts, shows, performances and activities. The event is alcohol-free and is a magical place to ring in the New Year. Fireworks are scheduled at 9 p.m. (for kiddies who can’t stay up late) and midnight. Swaying with the crowd in the street, snuggled in a warm coat, watching fireworks and singing “Auld Lang Syne” is a heartwarming way to bring in the city’s 250th year.

First Night River Bend

Lewis & Clark Community College

5800 Godfrey Road

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 468-7000

www.lc.edu/firstnight If you live on the Illinois side, or just prefer to party outside the city, the First Night event in Godfrey is for you. Like all First Night celebrations, this one is alcohol-free and celebrates the New Year with art performances and activities. The schedule hasn’t been announced for this year, but fireworks have always been offered at 9 p.m. and midnight in the past. Grab a cup of hot chocolate and a cozy hat and enjoy the show.

Westport Plaza

111 Westport Plaza

St. Louis, MO 63146

(314) 576-7100

www.westportstl.com Westport Plaza starts the party early, with fireworks at 6 p.m. View the fireworks from the outdoor village, then catch a free carriage ride in front of the St. Louis Bread Company location from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Westport offers plenty of dinner and entertainment options to finish off your New Year’s celebration. Related: Top Spots To Read Your Book With Coffee In St. Louis

Lafayette Square

Park Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63104

(314) 772-5724

www.lafayettesquare.org St. Louis’s beautiful French neighborhood should offer a great view of the First Night fireworks at Grand Center at 9 p.m. and midnight. The Square offers lots of tasty restaurants, brew pubs and upscale bars to ring in the New Year. Bailey’s Chocolate Bar offers a particularly decadent way to celebrate. Fireworks should be visible from the park, looking to the northwest.

Pere Marquette Lodge

13653 Lodge Blvd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618 ) 786-2331

www.pmlodge.net The lodge at Pere Marquette offers a New Year’s Eve extravaganza, with a buffet dinner, cocktails, live music and a midnight toast. If you can tear yourself away and look downriver at 9 p.m. or midnight, you should be able to view the fireworks from Godfrey’s First Night Riverbend celebration. Book a room at the lodge and you won’t have to worry about driving home in that New Year’s Eve traffic. Related: Best Concert Halls And Theaters In St. Louis