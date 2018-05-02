By Ryan Mayer

Baseball can be a frustrating game, especially for guys called upon in late-game pressure situations. One day, you quickly work your way through the opponent to lock down a save, and the next, you give up a three-run homer to take the loss. That frustration can, at times, boil over, which is exactly what happened to Astros closer Ken Giles during last night’s game against the New York Yankees.

Giles entered the game in the ninth inning with the score still tied at zero before coughing up four runs, three of them on a homer from Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez. Needless to say, he didn’t take that well.

Uh, did Ken Giles just punch himself in the face? pic.twitter.com/Y8kbDIDVtl — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) May 2, 2018

We’ve seen guys punch walls, overturn Gatorade coolers and throw bats before, but punching yourself in the face? That’s new. Naturally, Twitter reacted accordingly, with plenty of jokes at Giles’ expense.

The Astros when Ken Giles comes storming through the dugout pic.twitter.com/lnyV2ldmmb — The Yankee Fan (@YankeeLiveTweet) May 2, 2018

Ken Giles at his house tonight pic.twitter.com/hxtALcER9L — Jake Montgomery (@JakeM0NTGOMERY) May 2, 2018

🎶'Cause you had a bad day🎶 pic.twitter.com/5xHNe9JULh — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 2, 2018

Ken Giles just going full Mike Tyson to himself after Gary’s bomb. Incredible pic.twitter.com/6ySKPDFgSZ — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) May 2, 2018

Twitter. Where your reaction to a bad performance will always be turned into a joke… or in this case, a literal punchline.