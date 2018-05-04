Cleveland Indians vs. New York Yankees

Friday, May 4, 2018, 7:05 pm ET

YANKEES -209

Indians pitcher Josh Tomlin has allowed more home runs (10, over 18.2 innings) than any other pitcher in the game. One can only imagine the possibilities as he faced off against a Yankees offense that ranks No. 1 in MLB in home runs hit. Cleveland’s offense has been underwhelming, and it isn’t likely to change Friday against C.C. Sabathia, who’s allowed one earned run over his last 17.1 innings. It’s a big money line spread, but the Yankees look real good here.

SportsLine Expert: Adam Thompson (38-18 in last 56 MLB picks)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

Friday, May 4, 2018, 7:05 pm ET

WASHINGTON -133

You can really see the Nationals figuring things out. They’ve won five straight to get back to .500, winning three games despite scoring only three runs, and two others in huge blowouts. It may only take a few scores on Friday with Gio Gonzalez facing a Phillies lineup that’s a career .168 against him, is just .226 against lefties this year and had dropped four of five heading into Thursday evening. Take the home Nats.

SportsLine Expert: Adam Thompson (38-18 in last 56 MLB picks)

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Friday, May 4, 2018, 8:00 pm ET

NEW ORLEANS +4.5

How does a team score 66 points in the paint and attempt only nine free throws? That’s what happened to the Pelicans in Game 2 at Oakland, while the Warriors took 27 free throws. It was home cooking aided by the officials, and the Pelicans still almost won. I’m expecting the Pelicans’ home-court edge to be larger than the number suggests Friday. They’re playing at a season-best right now and have gone 10-1 ATS in their last 11. Take the points with New Orleans.

SportsLine Expert: Micah Roberts (22-14-2 in last 38 NBA picks)

Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz

Friday, May 4, 2018, 10:30 pm ET

OVER 208.5

My data sees at least 215 points hitting scoreboard Friday between the Rockets and Jazz in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals, sending this game Over the total with room to spare. These clubs went Over in Game 2 and pushed the total in Game 1, as Utah has been forced to up its tempo in order to compete with Houston. The number has been adjusted a little too low, and we’re looking at another Over on Friday.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (12-8 in last 20 NBA ML picks)

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Friday, May 4, 2018, 10:30 pm ET

VEGAS -150

I’ve got the Golden Knights beating the Sharks in two-thirds of simulations for their Game 5 showdown Friday in Las Vegas. This makes the home favorite a solid value versus the moderate price. Las Vegas is 13-1 at home against inning road teams, while San Jose is 5-15 on the road against opponents with a .600 or higher winning percentage. Look for the Knights to take control of the series with another win at T-Mobile Arena.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (17-6-1 in last 24 NHL picks)

