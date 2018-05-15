SALINE, MI (CBS Local) – A woman in Michigan is accused of being a real party pooper after she allegedly brought laxative-filled brownies to a co-worker’s farewell party.

According to MLive, staff at MMI Engineered Solutions called police after an employee found out that their 47-year-old co-worker was planning to bring laxative-laced treats to another worker’s going away party.

Saline Police Chief Jerrod Hart says that the company intervened and took the brownies away before anyone could eat them. “A lot of times you see it in movies or TV shows where someone tries to do this or play a joke, but it’s very serious,” Chief Hart said. “It’s a criminal act.”

The 47-year-old MMI employee initially denied she had tainted the brownie batch, but later confessed to adding a cube of laxatives to the mix after police said they were planning to forensically test for tampering. It is not clear why the woman planned to poison her co-workers, however The Detroit News reports that the staff at MMI believe there was tension between the 47-year-old and the departing employee.

MMI reportedly chose not to press charges against the worker and fired her from the company.