Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Friday, June 22, 2018, 7:05 pm ET

PITTSBURGH +104

Arizona’s offense rebounded from an abysmal start to the season, but the D’backs seems to be cooling off again, batting just .240 over the last week and having lost three of four. The team still ranks dead-last in the majors against RHPs (.214) and is among the worst road-hitting teams at .225. Ivan Nova has been solid in his last two starts and is overall considerably better at home, while the Pirates offense is a lifetime .319 hitting crew against Patrick Corbin, who has allowed at least five runs in three of his last four starts.

SportsLine Expert: Adam Thompson (85-45 in last 130 MLB ML picks)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

Friday, June 22, 2018, 7:05 pm ET

WASHINGTON -134

The projection model sees the Nationals besting the Phillies in nearly 70 percent of simulations for their Friday showdown, offering a bargain on the short chalk. The Nationals are on a 9-2 home spurt against winning teams, while Philadelphia has lost seven consecutive Friday games.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (70-46 in last 116 MLB picks)

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds

Friday, June 22, 2018, 7:10 pm ET

CHICAGO CUBS -134

Both the Reds and Cubs come in with hot-hitting bats. But the Cubs are still better pretty much across the board, hitting better on the road than Cincy is hitting at home. Jose Quintana mowed down the Reds for seven innings, allowing one hit on May 19. He’s allowed 10 runs over his last six starts. Reds hurler Luis Castillo, has allowed the most homers of any NL pitcher. He allowed only one run over five innings against the Cubs on May 19, but allowed six hits and five walks. Cincy is 10 games under .500 at home, while the Cubs are among the better road squads in the NL.

SportsLine Expert: Adam Thompson (85-45 in last 130 MLB ML picks)

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants

Friday, June 22, 2018, 10:15 pm ET

SAN FRANCISCO -134

Sometimes a team has your number as a pitcher, and sometimes they don’t. We get polar opposites here as Clayton Richard faces a Giants lineup that is hitting .344 against him. That includes two outings this year in which he allowed 11 runs over nine innings, with 13 hits and seven walks. San Fran’s Chris Stratton, meanwhile, hasn’t seen the Padres much, but he held them to one hit over seven innings on April 12 and has allowed just two hits in 27 at-bats lifetime. The Giants respond when Stratton pitches — they’re 11-4 in his starts.

SportsLine Expert: Adam Thompson (85-45 in last 130 MLB ML picks)

>>MORE: See all MLB picks